Moroccan cuisine is as varied as it is delicious. This culinary map of Morocco is a perfect guide to the country’s diverse geography of food!

New York – Moroccan cuisine is not only tasty but extremely diverse, with each city offering a different type of cuisine.

Whether it’s a crunchy appetizer or a spicy second course, the number of options is vast, and your taste buds surely will not be disappointed.

The dishes are so delicious that they are worth traveling to the specific cities listed just to try them, I promise it’s worth it. Bon appetit!

Chefchaouen: Bissara/Fava Bean Soup

Often served for breakfast, bissara soup is a traditional Moroccan dish.

The soup originated in Pharonic Egypt over 4,000 years ago and arrived in Morocco through trade, commerce, and immigration.

Originally referred to as “bees-oro” (بيصارو), the name translates to “cooked beans.”

The soup also reached Palestine, Algeria, and Tunisia, becoming a staple dish in their culture too.

Bissara soup is served all over Morocco, and can be found at many cafes around the country. In Chefchaouen however, you can find this dish at almost every restaurant.

It is extremely popular in the city and is advertised at not just the cafes but the fancy restaurants as well.

It comes highly recommended by chefs and servers there, as well as foodies like myself! Commonly eaten with bread, you can fill your stomach off of one bowl, so if you’re enjoying it as an appetizer, make sure to leave room for the rest of the delicious Moroccan dishes! Check out the recipe here.

Merzouga and the Sahara Desert: Medfouna

Medfouna is probably my favorite Moroccan dish. It is a traditional Saharawi dish, specific to the Nomads of the Sahara desert.

This pizza-like dish can be made in several different ways, with combinations of spices, vegetables, and meats (or without).

To try it, you will have to visit a nomad community in the desert, but it is definitely worth the dune hike. You can find the recipe here.

Marrakech: Tanjia

Not to be confused with tajine, “tanjia” is a traditional Moroccan dish that originated in Marrakech.

It is a lamb dish, with no vegetables, just meat. Prepared in an earthenware urn, it is slow-cooked, usually overnight, to give the meat the perfect amount of flavor and tenderness.

This delicacy is often prepared for special occasions and accompanied by celebrations. You can find an authentic recipe here.

Khemissat: Rfissa

Rfissa’s origins in Khemissat can be traced back to an age-old recipe of tharid, a traditional Moroccan stew served with bread.

It falls into the category of Moroccan comfort food, often enjoyed at home with family.

In Amazigh communities, Rfissa is traditionally served to women who have just given birth. You can bring this dish to your home by clicking here.

Fez: Pastilla

The perfect fusion of sweet and savory, pastilla, originating from Muslims in Al-Andalus is a meat pastry. The dish is served with either chicken, seafood, or pigeon.

The taste of the chicken pastilla is somewhere between a main course and a dessert, but that designation is up to the consumer.

It is one of my favorite dishes, and I enjoyed it especially in Fez, where it is widely popular. If you’re up for the challenge, you can learn to cook this fascinating dish here.