Morocco’s Royal Institute for Youth and Sport Opts for Online Training 

The institute’s students will have access to online training and theory-based courses amid Morocco’s novel coronavirus lockdown.

Rabat – Morocco’s Royal Institute for Managerial Training in Youth and Sport (IRFC/JS) has decided to launch online training courses for the benefit of its students.

The institute’s decision aims to provide continuity of training while ensuring the safety of students and staff members.

IRFC/JS will collaborate with trainers and professors to implement the best available technologies to ensure successful remote training for students at home amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

“The royal institute is engaged to ensure continuity of training and classes for students without any interruption,” IRFC/JS Director Tarik Tlati said, reassuring students.

Tlati elaborated that the institute’s theoretical classes will be available online, requiring students’ online presence along with one evaluator from the institute, according to the source.

In addition to theory-based classes, “professors from the institute will use another technology to record training for students. The training will require doing physical exercises,” explained Tlati.

Tlati added that all IRCF/JS centers will participate, and that all types of sport that the center teaches will be included in the online content.

The director of the royal institute thanked professors and students for their commitment and collaboration to ensure the success of remote learning amid the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Tlati has called on students, professors, athletes, and all Moroccans to respect the government’s preventive measures by staying at home.

The royal institute suspended studies and activities in line with Morocco’s decision to put an indefinite pause on non-essential gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Education announced a suspension of studies in the country starting on March 16.