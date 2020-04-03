The ministry said it is unable to secure the repatriation of deceased MREs for burial purposes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted international travel restrictions.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad (MREs) announced on April 3 its decision to cover the funeral costs of low-income MREs and those who do not have Islamic funeral insurance.

The move comes as international travel to and from Morocco is prohibited, leaving MREs who die abroad without customary funeral services and burial ceremonies in their birth country.

“This new measure aims to adapt the mechanism for the repatriation of remains to current conditions, with the aim of providing all the support to the MRE and their families during this particular conjuncture, which requires that everyone demonstrates the spirit of citizenship, responsibility, solidarity, and understanding,” the ministry explained in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is unable to secure the repatriation of deceased MREs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diplomatic representations and Moroccan consular centers abroad will ensure the implementation of funding MREs’ funeral costs according to specific criteria and formalities and in coordination with the families of the deceased, the statement added.

The ministry concluded by thanking all Moroccans for “their attachment to the authentic Moroccan values, namely commitment and solidarity, through many important and honorable initiatives in the host countries.”