Moroccan Auxiliary Forces Contribute $2.9 Million to COVID-19 Fund

The fund has grown dramatically since its inception on March 16.

Rabat – The Administration of the Auxiliary Forces announced a contribution of MAD 30 million ($2.9 million) to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 on April 3.

A press release from the Ministry of the Interior explained the donation is “in accordance with the royal will and in consecration of the constitutional provisions stipulating the need to assume collectively and jointly the costs resulting from the various epidemics and disasters in the country.”

King Mohammed VI called for the creation of the fund on March 15, and the government mobilized the initiative the following day.

The fund serves to cover the costs of upgrading Morocco’s health infrastructure in terms of medical equipment and treatment for patients infected with COVID-19.

The fund is also dedicated to supporting the national economy from the pandemic’s devastating blows to Moroccans’ livelihoods as well as several industries such as tourism and textiles.

With an initial sum of $1 billion, the fund’s budget has more than tripled after amassing more than $2.5 billion in donations from government institutions, business people, and public and private sector actors.