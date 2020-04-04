Morocco’s National Team Coach Admires Adel Taarabt’s Skill, Dedication

Coach Vahid Halilodzic would like Taarabt to join the Moroccan National Team in the future.

Coach of Morocco’s National Team Vahid Halilodzic praised Adel Taarabt’s skilled play and positive behavioral changes.

Halilodzic mentioned he would like Taarabt to join the Moroccan National Team in the future, according to an interview published by Portugeuse sports media outlet A Bola.

“I have only good things to say about Taarabt,” Halilozidc told A Bola. “He is a nice man and a disciplined player.”

Taarabt is currently the attacking midfielder for Portugeuse football club Benfica.

Halilodzic has been following the Moroccan player in the Portuguese league. “I have watched multiple matches of Benfica,” said Halilodzic. “Taarabt plays in an important position as a key striker,” the coach added.

Halilodzic praised Taarabt’s efforts to prove his talents. The national coach says that Taarabt “is very mature and calm.”

Taarabt previously experienced disciplinary issues representing Morocco. The Moroccan player left the 2012 African Cup training camp before the country’s match against Algeria.

Taarabt blamed the media for continuous rumours regarding his behavior, saying that the majority of rumors published about him were penned by “unprofessional journalists.”

Taarabt “told me that he has learned from his mistakes,” said Morocco’s coach. “He doesn’t want to risk his career.”

Halilodzic insisted that “Morocco’s national team will need Taarabt’s talents and skills in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced the suspension of all football matches during the novel coronavirus crisis in a statement on March 14.

The decision aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people.