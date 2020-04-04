Moroccan Hospital Offers Psychiatric Support to Staff Fighting COVID-19

The Hassan II University Hospital in Fez is ensuring medical personnel’s mental wellness in light of stressful coronavirus conditions.

Rabat – The psychiatric service of Hassan II University Hospital (CHU) in Fez created a unit on April 3 to support medical staff during the coronavirus crisis.

The unit will help medical personnel both by phone and in-person to overcome work stress, anxiety, and mood changes associated with sanitary confinement and the pressure of treating coronavirus patients.

“The service will help health professionals overcome emotional shock and stress due to their critical work,” said Maghreb Arab Press (MAP), explaining that continuous “cleaning and contact with COVID-19 patients might cause professional stress.”

The CHU unit should serve to identify and treat frontline responders’ psychological reactions amid the spread of the epidemic. “We are aiming to anticipate psychological reactions of medical staff, mainly doctors and nurses,” psychiatry professor and CHU staff member Rachid Alouane told the source.

Alouane mentioned that the conditions of medical personnel’s work to fight the pandemic could lead to “professional exhaustion.”

The service aims to uphold the medical staff’s strong performance by offering continuous psychological support, added Alouane. The psychiatry professor emphasized the importance of rapidly addressing issues that cause sleep disturbances for the staff, as proper rest is critical for productive performance.

The unit provided phone numbers for medical staff combating the pandemic at CHU, and phone responders will offer advice and answer questions.

Psychiatrists will also offer consultation services in the hospital on Tuesdays and Thursdays, added the source, mentioning that psychiatric assistance will also be provided to coronavirus patients.

The CHU psychiatric unit also serves the general public. The unit provided a phone number for the Moroccan citizens suffering from stress and anxiety or depression, and the line will operate daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CHU’s services align with Morocco’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus and limit its impacts on Moroccan society. Psychological support for citizens and medical professionals is a key measure in successfully clamping down on the virus.

Other institutions and organizations have launched psychological support services for staff and the Moroccan public amid the current lockdown. Mohammed V University launched a service for social workers and children at social welfare centers, providing free psychological consultations and pedagogic recommendations for remote learning.