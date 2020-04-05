Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Jumps to 990

Rabat – In the past 24 hours, Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 107 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 990 as of 6 p.m. on April 5.

The ministry also registered one new recovery, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 71. Meanwhile, the death toll remains at 69.

Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Lyoubi said that there is no change in the regional spread of the virus.

He said that the Casablanca-Settat region remains the hardest-hit area in the country due to its consistently increasing case count.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra is the second most-infected region, followed by Marrakech-Safi, Fez-Meknes, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Oriental, and Draa-Tafilalet.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, the health ministry has conducted 3,358 tests on suspected COVID-19 patients that gave negative results.

Explaining the sudden increase in cases, Lyoubi said saying the virus is now spreading among families.

Health experts in Morocco expect the infection rate to grow in the coming days given the number of patients that are still under observation in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health maintains that the increasing infection rate is in line with the characteristics of the current phase of the outbreak, and predicts Morocco will “flatten the curve” in the near future.

Morocco is set to remain in a state of health emergency until April 20.