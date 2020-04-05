Herve Renard Ashamed to Have Same Skin Color as Racist French Doctors

One of the French doctors apologized for the statements, which continue to spark outrage around the world.

Rabat – Former head coach of Morocco’s national football team, Herve Renard, condemned the racist remarks of two French doctors, Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht.

In a post on his social network, Renard wrote on April 4 that he feels ashamed to have “only one thing in common” with the two French doctors: The color of his skin.

“Supporting Africa, no vaccine test in Africa,” the coach wrote on Instagram.

On April 1, Mira and Locht suggested testing potential COVID-19 vaccines on Africans during a live talk show aired on channel LCI.

The discussion sparked outrage across the world.

Several people announced decisions to sue the French doctors for their racist remarks.

French parliamentary representative M’jid El Guerrab said he filed a complaint to his lawyers to condemn the statements.

“The message behind the two doctor’s statements is shocking and clear: let’s test the vaccine first on Africans and see if it will work,” El Guerrab told Maghreb Arab Press.

Mira attempted to apologize to all people who were hurt by his statements.

“I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked, and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week,” he said.