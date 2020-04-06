Casablanca to Host Temporary Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients

Last week, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces completed the construction of the first military field hospital to host and treat possible COVID-19 patients.

Rabat – The city of Casablanca will host a temporary field hospital with a capacity of over 700 beds to receive and treat potential COVID-19 patients.

The hospital is part of the campaign seeking to strengthen health services amid the coronavirus crisis, and will be located at a 2,000 square meter site at the International Fair of the metropolis in Casablanca.

The construction of the hospital will take only a few weeks, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The project will require MAD 45 million ($450,000) for its completion.

The temporary hospital is the initiative of local authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region in partnership with the regional council, the communal and prefectural councils in Casablanca, and the regional health directorate.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the most cases in any region of Morocco. Casablanca has recorded 339 COVID-19 cases as of 8 a.m. on April 6.

The field hospital will be the second of its kind after the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces (FAR) completed construction on a military field hospital on April 2 in Benslimane, near Casablanca.

FAR staff built the hospital in a record time of only six days.

The field hospital construction seeks to alleviate the pressure on health facilities and to help host and treat COVID-19 patients.

Thirteen doctors are available at the hospital, including three intensive care doctors, two emergency doctors, and six general practitioners who received special training on how to treat COVID-19 patients. A clinical biologist and a pharmacist are also working at the hospital.

The paramedical staff includes 69 nurses, while the assisting staff includes 39 members, led by two senior military health officials.

Morocco has 1,113 COVID-19 cases as of 8 a.m. on April 6. The number of deaths reached 71, while 76 people have recovered to date.