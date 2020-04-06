Morocco’s Health Ministry Denies 3rd COVID-19 Physician Fatality in Marrakech

The health ministry also refuted allegations that the two doctors who died in Casablanca and Meknes were contaminated while on duty.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health denied on April 5 the COVID-19-related death of a doctor in Marrakech.

The ministry issued a press release refuting allegations on the death of a physician, warning citizens against sharing rumors and fake news.

Expressing condolences with the families of the two doctors who died of COVID-19 in the cities of Casablanca and Meknes on April 4, the ministry denied that they were infected on duty.

Some Moroccan media outlets reported that Dr. Meriem Astad from Casabalna and retired doctor Noureddine Benyahia from Meknes died after they became infected while taking care of COVID-19 patients.

“The doctors made contacts with contaminated individuals. They were not infected during their duty,” the ministry emphasized.

The ministry also paid tribute to all medical personnel working under the current circumstances, thanking them for their selflessness and contribution to the public good.

The statement also reaffirmed that the ministry is providing medical personnel with all necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2, Moroccan citizens and journalists, along with the Moroccan government and foreign diplomats, have been applauding the strong mobilization and selflessness of health officials.

To date, the virus has killed 71 people in Morocco. The country has recorded a total of 1,113 cases as of 8 a.m. on April 6, including 71 fatalities.

According to the health ministry, 1,113 people in Morocco are currently diagnosed with the virus.