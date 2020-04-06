Moroccan Industrial Units Readjust Production to Combat COVID-19

Several industrial units in Marrakech have adapted their production activities to meet needs of local and national markets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – After obtaining certification from the Moroccan Institute for Standardization (IMANOR), an industrial unit specializing in textiles for export in the Sidi Ghanem industrial district decided to focus its efforts on manufacturing protective face masks, in a move to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The factory adapted and developed its production chain to reach an output of 25,000 units per day and plans to boost production capacity to 35,000 or 50,000 units in the event of greater need.

Marrakech-Safi Region and Prefecture of Marrakech Governor Karim Kassi-Lahlou and his accompanying delegation visited the industrial unit on April 4 and highlighted the exceptional work of its staff, composed of some 250 people.

Other industrial units operating in Marrakech have also adapted their activities to the needs of local and national markets, contributing to national efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lahlou visited an industrial unit manufacturing disinfection passages to examine the manufacturer’s efforts to supply appropriate equipment for the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The visits came to support and encourage initiatives aimed at the production development of critical means and equipment to halt the spread of COVID-19.