Credit Agricole Morocco Launches Radio Station to Communicate with Staff

The initiative is aimed at ensuring permanent communication with all of the bank’s employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat- Morocco’s Credit Agricole Group announced the launch of a radio station to ensure permanent communication with all of its employees on Monday, April 6, in line with Moroccan banks’ preventive actions during the COVID-19 crisis.

The radio station will be accessible to all employees through the CAM Radio application.

Credit Agricole launched the radio station on March 28 to “bring together, keep in touch, mobilize its teams during this unique and particularly difficult period,” the group said in a press release.

CAM Radio is offering “continuous interactivity” on current topics such as COVID-19 prevention measures and the implementation of “a new work organization, supporting customers with cash flow difficulties, and a support system for farmers,” the bank said.

The radio station will serve as a platform where Credit Agricole employees and their family members can “address small and large everyday subjects at the bank and at home.”

The radio station will also broadcast interviews on diversified content to respond “professional” and “personal needs” of employees, their families, and Credit Agricole customers.

“The establishment of CAM Radio ensures the stimulation of synergies and maintains the link between the bank’s employees despite the physical distance,” said the Secretary General of the Group and member of the Management Board, Meriem Idrissi Kaitouni.

The application also seeks to keep the team motivated during the crisis.

“We have a duty to remain united and strong in order to continue to fulfill our civic duty,” Kaitouni added.

Morocco has confirmed 1,120 COVID-19 cases, including 80 deaths and 81 recoveries.

The country put in place numerous measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents during the health crisis and entered a state of emergency on March 20. The state of emergency is set to end on April 20.