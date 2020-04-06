Morocco Detects 973 Violations in Quality, Prices of Food in Rabat

Rabat – Morocco’s Interministerial Committee in Charge of Monitoring Supply, Prices, and Quality detected 973 violations from March 1 to April 5 at 40,000 retail outlets and storage warehouses in Rabat.

The Department of General Affairs and Governance at the Ministry of Economy detailed the violations in a recent statement after a meeting of the interministerial monitoring committee.

The violations include 676 for prices that were not properly displayed, 174 for the non-presentation of invoices, 43 for unhygienic and unsafe practices, 62 for illegal raises in food prices, 14 for various transgressions, and four for improperly stored food.

The joint provincial and local control commissions took severe measures to keep products “unfit for consumption” from being sold, confiscating 55 tons of food.

The interministerial monitoring committee meets every Tuesday and Thursday to monitor the quality, prices, and supply of products in Moroccan markets and to crack down on fraud, monopolizing, and other offenses.

The committee has increased operations to prevent merchants from exploiting the COVID-19 crisis and increasing prices.

The 973 violations in Rabat come during the state of health emergency.

The ministries of economy and agriculture have consistently assured Moroccans the COVID-19 crisis has not triggered a shortage in food products.

Markets have remained open and maintain a normal supply of essential goods.