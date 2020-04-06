Wearing Face Masks Outside is Mandatory in Morocco Starting April 7

People defying the new measure will face prison sentences ranging from one to three months in addition to a fine.

Rabat – Morocco’s government announced that wearing medical masks in public spaces and in the workplace is mandatory starting Tuesday, April 7.

The ministries of the interior, economy, and industry issued a press release to announce the decision on April 6.

The decision is in line with national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 1,120 people in the country. The death toll stands at 80, while 81 patients have recovered.

King Mohammed VI instructed the government to provide protective masks to the public at an appropriate price according to Article 3 of Law 2.20.292, the statement added.

The price for one mask is set at MAD 0.80 (approximately $0.10).

The ministries have taken all necessary measures to ensure the commercialization of protective masks at all stores and shops in Morocco.

People allowed to leave their house for work or groceries should carry their exceptional movement permits and wear medical masks.

Authorities mobilized a group of domestic manufacturers to produce protective masks for the national market.

The press release concluded that wearing the protective mask is mandatory, warning, “Anyone who violates the new measure will be subject to penalties stipulated in Article 4 of Decree Law 2.20.292.”

Violators of Morocco’s COVID-19 measures can face prison sentences ranging from one to three months and a fine between MAD 300 and 1,300 ($29 to $126), or one of these two penalties.