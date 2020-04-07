Morocco’s Consulate in New York to Cover Funeral Costs for Low-Income MREs

The country’s consulates across the globe have implemented the same measure to express compassion and solidarity with struggling members of diaspora amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The consulate general of Morocco in New York City has expressed solidarity with Moroccan expatriates, also known as MREs, living in the US amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The consulate said it will cover funeral costs for low-income members of the Moroccan diaspora, who die from the novel coronavirus, the diplomatic representative in New York said in a statement on April 6.

The Moroccan consulate added that it will cover the cost of funerals also for expatriates who do not have insurance in the US.

The measure is in line with instructions from Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, which announced a decision to cover the funeral costs of low-income MREs and those who do not have Islamic funeral insurance.

The action comes in response to the suspension of international travel to and from Morocco, which leaves MREs who die abroad without customary funeral services and burial ceremonies in their birth country.

The consulate expressed solidarity with those affected by the virus, and sincere condolences to all families who lost their relatives due to COVID-19.

The consulate also asked nationals to show solidarity with and to adhere to regulations and measures that the US put in place to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement also cited three numbers for MREs to communicate with Moroccan diplomatic authorities in the area.

Moroccans in the US can communicate with consulate staff by calling 202-361-5001 or 347-536-7472. The line 347-301-0308 is also available to receive MREs’ calls.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its decision to pay for funeral costs for expatriates in need on April 3.

“This new measure aims to adapt the mechanism for the repatriation of remains to current conditions, with the aim of providing all the support to the MRE and their families during this particular conjuncture,” the ministry explained in a statement. This “requires that everyone demonstrates the spirit of citizenship, responsibility, solidarity, and understanding,” the statement stressed.