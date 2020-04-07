The university manufactured protective face masks in favor of medical staff for hospitals in the Rabat region and eastern Morocco.

Rabat – Rabat’s International University (UIR) has developed solutions to alleviate pressure on medical staff in the region of Rabat, as part of the national campaign to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The university’s technology center launched initiatives to develop local solutions for medical personnel working on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The university manufactured protective face masks for nursing staff of hospitals in the Rabat region.

Mohammed V Military Hospital of Instruction, the Rabat Children’s Hospital, and the Avicenne Hospital will benefit from the mask production initiative.

The university will also distribute the masks to the COVID-19 Specialized Hospital in Saidia, in Eastern Morocco.

The university also aims to manufacture more durable Filtering Facial Piece (FFP) masks to replace disposable masks with a limited lifespan.

“A validation test is under way at the Military Hospital,” said a statement from the university, quoted by Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

UIR is joining a nationwide solidarity campaign to show support for Moroccans observing lockdown measures and medical staff across the country.

Earlier this month, a group of Moroccan researchers and engineers announced they are developing two “100% Moroccan” devices, an automatic ventilator and an infrared thermometer, to assist the country’s efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Moroccan Ministry of Industry convened a group of 20 inventors to come up with the innovations.

Several other engineers and doctors launched similar initiatives across Morocco.

Moroccan medical innovator Hamid El Mouden in Tangier developed a life-saving ventilator machine to assist with respiratory distress in COVID-19 patients.

Engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and technicians also launched the solidarity initiative “Engineering VS COVID-19 Morocco” (Ingénierie VS COVID19MAROC) to share expertise and collaboratively create protective masks. The initiative includes more than 200 people.

Morocco declared on April 6 that by mandate, people must wear masks in the public spaces starting today, April 7 to limit the spread of the virus.