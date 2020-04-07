COVID-19: Morocco's National Library Offers Free e-Books

The institution also launched an initiative to offer free audiobook downloads.

Rabat – The National Library of Morocco in Rabat (BNRM) has decided to provide its subscribers with free access to all of its e-books.

The initiative aims to diversify reading opportunities in light of the country’s state of emergency, which prohibits citizens from leaving their homes.

BNRM’s initiative will allow subscribers to thousands of high quality books, magazines, and other digitized content. The materials are available for students, researchers, or anyone who desires to fill their lockdown time with reading.

The library offers suggested book lists, which cover many fields of study. All titles will remain freely accessible during the duration of the state of health emergency.

Interested readers can access each book service through the library’s official website, or as follows:

-EBSCO package

Link: http://bnm.bnrm.ma:86/

The page can also be accessed by clicking on EBSCO in the tab “Periodiques electroniques.”

CAIRN package

Link: https://aide.cairn.info/article/211-comment-acceder-a-distance-a-cairn-info-methode-simplifie

DALLOZ package

Link: www.dalloz.fr

Username: DALma4944b

Password: 501640

LEXIS NEXIS package

To benefit from the Lexis Maroc access code, readers should send an email to info@lexismaroc.ma, with the subject line “BNRM & LEXIS MAROC.” Interested parties should specify their first and last name in the body of the message..

HARMATHEQUE package

Link: www.harmatheque.com

Username: BNRM

Password: htq-3500

In a similar initiative, the national library is offering free audiobook downloads on the same website. Titles include famous works that marked both Arab and French literature, as well as stories for children to help them develop literacy skills and imagination.

The national library’s initiatives aim to help entertain readers during the coronavirus crisis, now characterized by a lack of activity.

Among similar cultural initiatives, the Moroccan National Foundation of Museums (FNM), started to offer free online museum visits on March 20 through a 360° virtual immersion.

Meanwhile, the Tenor Foundation for culture started to stream free live music on March 17 to entertain people staying home, and expressed a strong desire to stay connected with music lovers.

“We cannot do without playing for our audience,” organizers told the press.