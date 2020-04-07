COVID-19: Fez Hospital Adopts Strict Disinfection Procedures

The disinfection unit allows the hospital to operate in line with World Health Organization recommendations for COVID-19 treatment.

Rabat – The University Hospital Center (CHU) Hassan II of Fez has launched a daily disinfection program to sterilize its various wards, vehicles, and medical equipment to protect medical staff and patients.

A specialized company with agents trained in sanitary measures will manage the disinfection operations, respecting international standards.

The disinfection operations align with Morocco’s national program to fight the spread of COVID-19, the head of the hospital’s hygiene service, Moussa Benboubker, told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The hospital has taken several measures to curb the pandemic, especially in terms of protecting medical staff, Benboubker added.

The operation’s main objective is to manage the hospital’s COVID-19 cases by collecting and disposing of medical waste, Benboubker explained.

The disinfection unit allows the hospital to operate in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Manager of the disinfecting company, Khalid Amiri, indicated that the disinfection agents will carry out the process in coordination with the hospital’s hygiene office.

The Hassan II CHU of Fez hygiene policy follows national protocols to protect public health, as do initiatives by Moroccan ministries.

The Ministries of Industry and Labor announced on March 16 a set of precautionary hygiene measures that private sector companies should follow.

The two ministries urged professionals to follow all Ministry of Health guidelines and emphasized six precautionary measures for companies::

Provide workplaces with sufficient hygiene products and materials

Clean all areas of the workplace with bleach

Wash hands regularly with soap and water

Ventilate the workplace

Ensure adequate space between workers

Prohibit attendance by anyone presenting with a symptom of COVID-19 (coughing, fever, or shortness of breath)

Morocco’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,141 as of 8 a.m. on April 7, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health authorities also confirmed seven recoveries, bringing the total number to 88. The country has recorded 83 fatalities.