MCISE Provides Tablets to Disadvantaged Students in Southern Morocco

The solidarity initiative aims to ensure the continuity of education of children from needy families.

Rabat – The Moroccan Center for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (MCISE) has launched a donation campaign to provide tablets to 24 students from disadvantaged families in Douar Islane, a village in the Taroudant province of the southern Souss-Massa region.

“The initiative paves the way for beneficiaries to continue their distance learning, under the supervision of their teachers during the period of interruption of courses due to the COVID-19 spread in Morocco,” MCISE said in a statement.

MCISE conducted the campaign, the first of its kind, through its Wuluj platform in collaboration with the association “Basmat Amal.”

The campaign was “a real success,” according to the organizers.

The solidarity action began on March 30 to provide students from disadvantaged families with the means to continue their learning after the closure of schools.

Moroccan social organizations Al Houda and Joud Foundation launched a similar campaign, distributing 1,000 mobile phones to students in Casablanca’s El Fida-Derb Sultan district to enable them to access remote learning materials.

In a solidarity move, former Moroccan football player Abdeslam Ouaddou pledged a €100,000 donation for students to have internet access in the rural town of Alnif.

Morocco’s telecommunications operators have provided students with free internet access to the ministry’s platforms for remote learning.

The Ministry of Education suspended all in-person education beginning March 16 as part of Morocco’s prevention measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry implemented a distance learning approach, broadcasting courses on television channel 4, “Athaqafia,” and on the website “Telmid TICE.” The ministry also launched a digital learning platform, Taalim.ma, to facilitate direct communication between teachers and students.