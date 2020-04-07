Vivo Energy Maroc Fuels Moroccan Hospitals to Fight COVID-19

Individual healthcare workers can benefit from free fuel at more than 65 Shell stations throughout Morocco.

Casablanca – Vivo Energy Maroc, a gas and fuel company, announced its initiative to aid Moroccan healthcare workers and hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis by supplying fuel and propane and producing respirators.

Vivo Energy Maroc explained in a press release the initiative would be “carried out in consultation with health authorities.” The initiative includes a mobile application to help staff manage and facilitate the operation.

The statement detailed the production of 400 respirators, which “will be produced on the basis of the patented prototype in the coming days.”

The company is donating propane to hospital buildings hit the hardest by the pandemic and providing fuel for the Ministry of Health’s medical vehicles that transport COVID-19 patients.

Individual healthcare workers can benefit from free fuel at more than 65 Shell stations throughout Morocco.

Vivo Energy Maroc also supports the Research, Development, and Innovation Foundation (FRDISI), which has been helping engineer an automated ventilator used for resuscitation.

“After our contribution to the National Solidarity Fund and direct aid to our associative partners, we decided, given the scale of the crisis, to provide additional aid,” said the managing director of Vivo Energy Maroc, George Roberts.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to strengthen Morocco’s health infrastructure and provide aid to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.