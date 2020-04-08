Police Arrest 3 Suspects for Assaulting Public Authorities in Casablanca

The arrests come after a video went viral documenting Casablanca authorities condemning stone-throwing in Sidi Bernoussi.

Rabat – Police in the Sidi Bernoussi district, Casablanca, have arrested three individuals in their twenties for their alleged violation of the state of health emergency and assault of public authorities enforcing containment measures.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said the police launched an investigation after individuals threw stones at a police patrol from the top of a residential building in the Sidi Moumen district.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of two suspects. Police later apprehended a third suspect who physically assaulted a high-ranking, on-duty officer from Morocco’s Auxiliary Forces.

Sidi Bernoussi police placed the suspects in custody for further investigation.

The arrests come after a video went viral on Moroccan social media documenting Casablanca authorities condemning the disrespectful behavior of some Sidi Bernoussi residents.

In the video, a uniformed man asks residents of an apartment building, “Is this how you are collaborating with us?”

The officer’s question came in response to some young people in the complex throwing stones at security services from the roof, windows, and balconies.

“I don’t understand this district, it is like you are living on a different planet,” the officer says. “While some people are throwing flowers and showing gratitude to authorities, you are throwing stones at them.”

Police elements and auxiliary forces are deployed across the country to ensure Moroccan citizens and residents adhere to the preventive measures under the state of a health emergency.