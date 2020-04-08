COVID-19; Casablanca Factory Produces 100% Moroccan Ventilators

"The design of this respirator is completely Moroccan, from the manufacturing of the reduction motor, to electronic cards, to other mechanical parts, to assembly."

Rabat – SERMP, a research and mechanical precision engineering company in Morocco, is contributing to the national campaign to assist medical personnel and COVID-19 patients amid the health crisis.

The aeronautical factory, based at the Technopole at Mohammed V Airport in Nouasseur, Casablanca, was able to manufacture 500 ventilators to benefit COVID-19 patients.

The Moroccan engineers working in the factory were very quick to manufacture the respirators, Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy said after a visit to the factory.

“We are already at the second version which allows, in addition to providing ventilation, to have sensors and to send oxygen in a more technical way,” he said.

Director of SERMP Badre Jaafar remarked on the invention, saying that these respirators are manufactured in accordance with aeronautical high standards.

“The design of this respirator is completely Moroccan, from the manufacturing of the reduction motor, to electronic cards, to other mechanical parts, to assembly,” said Jaafar.

The newly-made respirators are the fruits of a joint effort between experts from several institutions, including Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), the Ministry of Industry, the Grouping of Moroccan Aeronautical and Space Industries (GIMAS), the National Institute of Posts and Telecommunications (INPT), the Moroccan Center for Science, Innovation and Research (MASCIR), the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT), the Electronic Innovation Center, and Aviarail-PILLIOTY-SERMP.

The Ministry of Industry’s mission during the COVID-19 crisis is to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders in order to come up with innovative solutions to urgent challenges.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 1,242 COVID-19 cases, including 97 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Morocco has been implementing strict measures against COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country on March 2.

