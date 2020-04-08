Moroccan Ambassador Youssef Amrani Calls for Africa’s Solidarity to Fight COVID-19

Governments worldwide are racing to find a solution to clamp down the COVID-19 pandemic, which claims thousands of lives on a daily basis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ambassador to South Africa, Youssef Amrani, expressed faith in Africa’s ability to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, calling for solidarity in the continental fight against the pandemic.

While news reports and viral op-eds document positive measures that some countries have made to quell the crisis, others criticize some governments for not doing enough.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, requires more than just resources. Solidarity is the key to overcoming the health crisis that each country across the world is facing, Amrani wrote in an opinion piece on April 7.

Africa on the move

In his piece for Daily Maverick, Amrani called for unity and joint response to be at the forefront of every government’s goal to challenge and overcome the COVID-19 health crisis.

Describing Africa as a “cradle of humanity and land of values,” the Moroccan diplomat said the continent’s solidarity measures against the pandemic are exemplary.

“The human element, with all its complexities, is at the heart of a forward-looking continental agenda backed by a clear vision and strong leadership,” Amrani said.

The diplomat warned against putting economic interests as a top priority as the world’s societies are in dire need of better healthcare and equality.

Amrani, like other international observers and media, agrees that Morocco serves as an example in the current situation with its abundant proactive measures to tackle the crisis.

“Morocco spared no effort to protect its people and, hence, our humanity from a virus that proliferates around the world regardless of our national peculiarities,” he said with pride.

The diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the sense of patriotism and unity that Moroccan people deployed to fight the virus.

The diplomat added that the pandemic is targeting all categories of people and not exempting any social class, reminding us of “the uniqueness of our existence and simplicity.”

In addition to Morocco, Amrani also spoke about the important measures that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been urging the African Union to act in solidarity, has taken to overcome the crisis.

Humanity comes first

The Moroccan diplomat said Africa must work to assume responsibility through a “renewed” commitment to place human development as the top priority of the continent.

Amrani acknowledged that there is still work to be done to develop Africa, emphasizing that mutual work and solidarity should serve to help the continent grow and face its various challenges.

The diplomat recalled King Mohammed VI’s commitment to making Africa the priority of Morocco’s foreign policy agenda.

“We need therefore to promote a new model of development that breaks with the norms of the past. A model that is in line with the realities of a continent with vast potential,” said Amrani.

Concluding his piece, the ambassador shared ambition and hope for a world full of peace, unity, and solidarity, to overcome not only COVID-19, but all challenges that hinder development.

“Gabriel Garcia Marquez wrote about love in times of cholera. Today, in the face of this virus, Africa writes a noble letter of empathy and solidarity,” he said.

“Far from all division or isolation, the continent will take its place in the great community of nations legitimately contributing its voice to the international community.”