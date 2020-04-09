Moroccan Textile Company to Distribute 4 Million Free Face Masks

The decision comes after the government announced a measure to make wearing protective face masks mandatory in public spaces.

Rabat – The Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima region (CCIS) has announced the decision to distribute 4 million masks for free during the month of April.

The decision comes in collaboration with the Moroccan Association of Textile and Clothing Industries (AMITH), a joint statement from by AMITH and CCIS said on April 8.

The announcement is part of the national campaign to help alleviate pressure on both the government and the health sector amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On April 7, the wearing of face masks in public became mandatory.

The joint statement from AMITH and CCIS announced that the measure was coordinated with authorities in the region. The two parties will open production units on an exceptional basis, aiming to produce a first batch of 4 million masks that comply with national health and preventive standards.

The joint statement explained that the initiative is a contribution to Morocco’s national coronavirus containment efforts.

“The masks will be distributed to residents in coordination with competent administrative services,” the statement explained.

Morocco has confirmed 1,346 COVID-19 cases to date, including 96 fatalities and 104 recoveries.

As part of the country’s progressively intensifying preventive measures to contain the virus, Morocco criminalized any actions that undermine the state of emergency guidelines.

Anyone who goes out into public without an exceptional movement permit will face a prison sentence ranging between one to three months. People in public spaces who are not wearing protective face masks may face the same sentence.

To meet the demand of citizens, Morocco is now able to produce 3 million masks per day. Starting next week, Morocco will produce more than 5 million masks per day, according to Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy.

The country will also start exporting the masks to Europe, Elelamy announced recently.