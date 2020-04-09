Morocco's COVID-19 Cases Reach 1,374, Recoveries 109

Ninety percent of Morocco's COVID-19 are local, while only 10% originated abroad.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,374 as of 6 p.m. on April 9.

The ministry has recorded 99 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 97, with four new fatalities since 6 p.m. on April 8.

Twelve patients have been confirmed as recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 109.

Casablanca-Settat claims 29% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases (404 cases). Marrakech-Safi hosts 19% (258), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra records 15% (209), and Fez-Meknes is home to 12% (167).

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima is also showing a steady increase in numbers, with 115 cases, followed by the Oriental (86 cases), Draa-Tafilalet (67), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (41), and Souss-Massa (20).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four cases), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case) remain the least affected by the pandemic.

Ninety percent of Morocco’s COVID-19 infections are local, while those who were infected abroad, mostly detected in the first days of the outbreak, represent 10% of the cases.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Morocco (70%) showed mild symptoms when they tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, around 15% were in a critical condition.

Approximately 15% of the cases did not show any symptoms of the virus and were detected thanks to the daily monitoring phase imposed on people who made contact with confirmed patients.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have monitored 8,664 people, out of which 504 tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities have also performed 5,009 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 patients that came back negative.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in Morocco fluctuates between 47 and 48 years.

The average incubation period for cases is six days but can range from one to 15 days, similar to that in most countries around the world.

The rates of death and recovery are very close in the majority of Morocco’s 12 regions.

The Draa-Tafilalet region has not yet recorded any coronavirus-related deaths, and the three southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab have not recorded neither recoveries nor deaths.