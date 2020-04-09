Morocco Urges Companies to Equip Employees with Protective Face Masks

Rabat – The Moroccan ministries of health and industry issued a joint statement to urge companies, industrial firms, and production units to provide their employees with protective face masks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The statement emphasized that employees should change their masks every four hours and called on companies to comply with the recommendations and preventive measures to protect staff members from infection.

The statement also stressed the importance of maintaining sanitary workplaces and equipment and ensuring the proper ventilation of working spaces.

The ministries also called on the companies to guarantee the “availability of sterilization equipment and products” and raise awareness among employees of protective measures against COVID-19.

“The safety distance between workers should be respected and preventive and practical measures set by the health authorities should be implemented,” the statement said.

Morocco’s government made wearing protective masks in public and workplaces mandatory on April 7.

Anyone who violates the new measure will be subject to penalties stipulated in Article 4 of Decree-Law 2.20.292.

Violators of Morocco’s COVID-19 measures can face prison sentences ranging from one to three months and a fine between MAD 300 and 1,300 ($29 to $126), or one of these two penalties.

Morocco’s textile companies shifted their activities to the production of face masks to help the country’s citizens and medical personnel contain the spread of the virus. Morocco produces three million masks a day and plans to boost production to five million masks a day.

Morocco will also start exporting masks to Europe to alleviate the pressure on European producers.