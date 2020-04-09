Spanish Leaders Hopeful Spain’s COVID-19 Crisis is 'De-Escalating'

“We have reached the peak and now the de-escalation begins,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said to the Spanish parliament on April 9.

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain reached 15,238 on April 9, but Spanish leaders are hopeful the crisis has reached its peak in the country. New fatalities are decreasing, with 683 recorded on April 9 compared to 757 the day before.

However, the number of casualties is thought to be much higher, as the death toll only accounts for those who were officially diagnosed with COVID-19, excluding unconfirmed carriers of the virus.

Spain has the highest COVID-19 case count in Europe, with 152,446 cases at the time of writing. The country confirmed 4,144 new cases on April 9.

The deputy of the health emergency center, Maria Jose Sierra, echoed Sanchez’s optimistic claim, saying, “The velocity of the increase of the virus is decreasing throughout Spain.”

Spain’s PM, taking after other European leaders, believes the COVID-19 situation is slowly on the mend.

The number of patients in Spain who have recovered from the virus has increased. Of the entire infected population, 52,165 patients have recovered as of April 9, with 4,144 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Spanish government is continuing the current nationwide lockdown, which began on March 14.

Spain plans on gradually lifting the lockdown measures, with only essential activities allowed until Easter weekend, which falls on April 11 and 12.

The Spanish parliament is still deciding whether the current lockdown measures should be extended until April 26, a measure that is expected to pass.

According to the PM, Spain’s lockdown has significantly improved the COVID-19 crisis and saved many lives.