Morocco Invites Informal Workers Without RAMED to Apply for Stipends

Non-RAMED holders who work in the informal sector will receive financial aid ranging from $78 to $117 depending on family size.

Rabat – The Economic Watch Committee (CVE) has come up with measures to financially assist non-RAMED holders who work in the informal sector and who are directly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The CVE has decided to compensate informal sector workers, who no longer have income due to the lockdown of non-essential commercial activities, through King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The King ordered the creation of the COVID-19 fund on March 15 as part of the national campaign to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the outbreak on the country.

Non-RAMED holders who work in the informal sector will receive financial aid depending on the number of family members.

Read also: CNSS to Distribute Stipends to Furloughed Employees April 6

Families of two people or less will receive stipends of MAD 800 ($78.22), while families of three to four people will receive MAD 1,000 ($97.78). Families of more than four people will benefit from MAD 1,200 ($117.33).

Furloughed informal workers can apply for compensation at www.tadamoncovid.ma.

The application process starts tomorrow, April 10, and runs through Thursday, April 16.

The Moroccan government established the CVE on March 23 to find solutions to the economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its first two meetings, the committee approved measures to assist workers and employees registered under the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) with a monthly stipend of MAD 2,000 ($203).

The compensation only concerns those who registered in Morocco’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS) by the end of February. The committee also previously decided to postpone bank maturities for a quarter in response to COVID-19.