British Ambassador Asks Compatriots to Donate to Morocco’s Special Fund

Rabat – Following British citizens’ request, the British embassy has created a bank account for Britons in Morocco who want to donate to the special fund for the management and response to COVID-19.

British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly posted a video on Twitter on April 8 encouraging his compatriots to contribute to the newly-created bank account.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the special fund to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Morocco’s society and economy, especially for vulnerable sectors such as tourism.

“I would be delighted to encourage all members of the British community to Morocco to contribute to that fund as I will do myself personally” the ambassador added.

Yesterday the British diplomat shared the details of the bank account, including the office they can approach and the account number.

These are the details of the #British #Embassy #Rabat #Covi19 fund that you are all welcome to donate to: AMBASSADE DE GRAND BRETAGNE COVID-19

No Compte: 011.810.0000.03.200.00.39759.69

BMCE Bank Of Africa

Agence Rabat Souissi

2 Avenue Imam Malik

10105 Rabat

Thank you

Numerous public and private companies, national institutions, and philanthropists have already made contributions in Morocco since the creation of the special fund on March 15.

Last month, Reilly tweeted about Moroccan hospitality for British nationals.

“Just opened my LinkedIn page to find loads of messages from Moroccans offering their houses and accommodation to British nationals stuck in Morocco. It is that kind of generosity and warmth of spirit that makes Morocco such a remarkable country. I hope my countrymen come back soon,” the ambassador tweeted on March 21.

Many found themselves stuck in Morocco when the government cancelled all international flights on March 14. After Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20, foreigners who did not leave the country on one of the special repatriation flights last week are facing great uncertainty as hotels and other tourist accommodations are shutting down to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Rather than jacking up prices, many Moroccan hoteliers—and even homeowners—opened their doors to stranded foreigners for free, which makes British donations seem like an expression of gratitude and returning the favor to the Moroccan people.

The US embassy in Morocco has also expressed its gratitude to Moroccans for their hospitality during the coronavirus crisis that left hundreds of Americans stranded in the country.

“The past several days have been unprecedented,” the embassy wrote on Twitter in English and Arabic. “We would like to thank all the Moroccans in Marrakech and across this extraordinary country for the kindness and generosity you have shown and continue to show our citizens.”

“I am one of the many stranded Americans still here in Morocco being hosted by a warm, generous, and loving Moroccan family. I am and will forever be indebted to Morocco and its people,” one Twitter user replied to the post.