Fame is Not Vaccine: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Infections among political figures and Hollywood celebrities showed that COVID-19 does not discriminate based on wealth or status.

Rabat – As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, it is clear the virus does not discriminate. Many celebrities have announced testing positive on social media, surprising fans and followers around the world.

Here are seven celebrities and political figures who tested positive for COVID-19:

1 – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The American actors were in Australia when they announced they had the disease. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote in a March 11 Instagram post.

Two weeks later, Hanks tweeted that the couple has been feeling better. Tom Hanks encouraged his followers to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

2 – Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12, according to The New York Times. Prime Minister Trudeau went into self-isolation after his wife tested positive.

Sophie announced a full recovery from the coronavirus 16 days after her doctor confirmed her infection. “I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she said in a March 28 Facebook post addressed to Canadians.

3 – Idris Elba

The 47-year-old British actor tested positive for the coronavirus on March 16. The British actor confirmed the news in a video posted on Twitter the same day. “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive…I quarantined myself and got a test immediately,” the Academy Award-winning actor wrote.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba later confirmed his wife Sabrina Dhowre tested positive for the virus.

4 – Prince Charles

Prince Charles of the UK confirmed his coronavirus infection on March 25.

It’s still unclear where the 71-year-old royal was exposed to Covid-19. Sources speculate that Prince Charles could have contracted the virus after meeting with Prince Alberto of Monaco, who later tested positive for the virus.

Clarence House confirmed on March 30 that Prince Charles finished self-isolation seven days after testing positive, after consulting with a doctor.

5 – Boris Johnson

Uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced testing positive for COVID-19 via Twitter on March 27.

Boris Johnson said he experienced “mild symptoms” including fever and cough, and announced he would remain in isolation. “I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he wrote.

Johnson was placed in intensive care on April 5. He was released from the intensive care unit three days later, but remains in London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital for treatment during the early stages of his recovery.

6 – Kristofer Hivju

Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for his roles as Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s Game of Thrones, announced testing positive for the novel coronavirus via Instagram on March 16.

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor said he would be self-isolating with his family for “as long as it takes,” urging followers to follow preventive protocols and take the COVID-19 threat seriously, especially to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

7 – Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko, a former Bond actress, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15. The 40-year-old Ukranian-born actress announced the news via an Instagram post the same day.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms,” Kurylenko wrote.

The actress later shared an update on Instagram and said that she was “completely recovered.”