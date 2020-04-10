Moroccan-Made Disinfecting Machine Boosts Nationwide COVID-19 Effort

Engineering professionals and students have developed several inventions to contribute to the nationwide efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

Rabat – A Moroccan citizen has invented a machine that is able to disinfect the human body within seconds, dedicating his efforts to the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Abdallah Ayache’s invention is a cylindrical-shaped portal in which spinning tubes spray disinfecting products on the person who enters.

The machine is likely to be effective especially in airports, supermarkets, hospitals and public services.

“It is my duty to offer a service to my country in such circumstances,” the Moroccan inventor told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Automatic disinfecting portals are not new, but Ayache’s invention is an advanced version of current models, disinfecting more effectively and occupying less space.

According to Ayache, the disinfecting machine does not only serve during the COVID-19 crisis, but it could be used permanently in airports and hospitals.

“This is a gift from me to my country, and I am ready to provide Moroccan officials with all the technical details of its functioning,” Ayache said.

A nationwide effort

Moroccan engineering professionals and students have mobilized behind several inventions during the state of health emergency to contribute to the nationwide efforts in fighting the virus.

The Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI) announced that its students have developed three medical inventions that could help fight the spread of COVID-19.

One of the three inventions is a digital medical respiratory system, which aims to ensure proper medical follow-up for COVID-19 patients. The respiratory system sends data such as pressure and breath frequency to doctors without exposing them to infection.

The respiratory system includes an alert system for critical situations, as well as an electronic card that allows for remote control, meaning the doctor can adjust the pressure and the flow of respiration.

Another respiratory invention emerged during the COVID-19 crisis, with the objective of treating COVID-19 patients. Moroccan medical innovator Hamid El Mouden shared the status of a potentially life-saving ventilator machine to assist with respiratory distress.

El Mouden told MWN that he came up with the ventilator idea in response to the outbreak of the global pandemic, and his profession allowed him to dive directly into development.

With 20 years of experience in the electronics field, the 34-year-old inventor told MWN that he has already introduced the device to some doctors, who agreed that the ventilator is effective, especially in treating Crohn’s disease.

“The device consists of an air inlet and an inlet for concentrated oxygen. It also has an air pump and a screen to display the housings and certain sensors to calculate the pressure of air and oxygen content,” El Mouden explained.

The engineering company SERMP has also contributed to the nationwide effort in fighting the COVID-19 health crisis, manufacturing 500 ventilators to benefit COVID-19 patients.

The Moroccan engineers working in the factory were very quick to manufacture the respirators, Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy said after a visit to the factory.

“We are already at the second version which allows, in addition to providing ventilation, to have sensors and to send oxygen in a more technical way,” he said.

The director of SERMP, Badre Jaafar, said the respirator’s design, manufacturing, and assembly is completely Moroccan.