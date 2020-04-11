Morocco Confirms 79 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 New Recoveries

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with around 30% of the country’s cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19, 19 recoveries, and three deaths in their 10 a.m. update on April 11.

Total cases in the country stand at 1,527, including 141 recoveries and 110 deaths.

The country’s new daily cases have stayed below 100 since Sunday, April 5. There were 99 new cases on Monday, 64 on Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday, and 74 on Friday. It remains to be seen if the trend will continue on Saturday as well.

Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities have conducted tests on 6,207 suspected COVID-19 carriers that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco with 439 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (287 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (226), and Fez-Meknes (185).

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (141 cases) continues to show a steady increase in case numbers, along with the Oriental (103), Draa-Tafilalet (71), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (46), and Souss-Massa (22).

Morocco’s southern regions remain under 10 confirmed cases. Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has recorded four cases, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab two, and Guelmim-Oued Noun only one.

According to the latest statistics, the majority of COVID-19 patients in Morocco (70%) showed mild symptoms when they tested positive for the virus. Around 15% were in a critical condition, while the remaining 15% did not show any symptoms.

The average age of COVID-19 patients in Morocco fluctuates between 47 and 48 years.