Morocco Arrests Suspect for Involvement in 2016 Murder in Italy

The suspect was the subject of an international arrest warrant from Italian authorities since 2017.

Rabat – Police in Casablanca arrested an Interpol-wanted suspect on April 11 for his involvement in a premeditated murder in Italy.

The suspect, 33, has been the subject of an international arrest warrant since 2017 for his involvement in the murder, which dates to 2016, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

During his arrest, police also seized 60 grams of cannabis resin. The police in Morocco are investigating the circumstances of drug possession.

The suspect is now in custody pending further investigation.

The operation is part of Morocco’s security cooperation with its partners against transnational organized crime.

Interpol is an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control. Its database contains more than 50,000 alleged terrorist combatants and more than 400,000 information elements related to terrorism.

Morocco has been a member of Interpol since June 17, 1957, with an office in Rabat.

A leader in countering terrorism, Morocco participated in September 2019 in Operation Neptune II, a multi-country operation that led to the arrest of 12 alleged foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs).

Other participating countries included Algeria, France, Italy, Morocco, Spain, and Tunisia.