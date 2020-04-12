Morocco Arrests 2,268 Suspects in 24 Hours for Defying Emergency State

Moroccan police have arrested a total of 26,579 suspects involved in defying the state of emergency.

Rabat – In the past 24 hours, Moroccan police arrested 2,268 suspects for their involvement in defying measures implemented under the state of emergency.

The arrested individuals include 1,402 suspects who are now in custody for preliminary investigations ordered by the public prosecution.

Police subjected the other arrested individuals to the procedures of investigation and identity verification, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) reported.

Security operations to ensure the success of the emergency state led to the arrest of 26,579 individuals throughout Morocco, of which 14,143 went before the public prosecution after the police custody procedure.

The Casablanca police prefecture saw the majority of arrests (4,033), followed by Rabat (3,513), Kenitra (3,149), Oujda (2,696), Marrakech (2,408), Agadir (2,127), and Sale (1,953).

Beni Mellal also recorded hundreds of arrests (973), as did Fez (913), Meknes (742), Tetouan (586), Ouarzazate (561), El Jadida (550), Settat (527), Errachidia (446), Tangier (444), Laayoune (393), Safi (242), Taza (204), Al Hoceima (119).

The operations are part of Morocco’s security measures to contain the virus across Morocco by enforcing the state of emergency.