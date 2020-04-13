First Baby Born to Moroccan COVID-19 Patient in ‘Good Health’

The newborn was delivered in ‘good conditions’ and does not carry the coronavirus.

Rabat – A Moroccan pregnant woman infected with COVID-19 gave birth on April 9 at the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Oujda, in eastern Morocco.

She is the first pregnant patient to give birth in the North African country.

A statement from the hospital on April 13 said the emergency department dedicated to patients with COVID-19 received the pregnant woman on April 6.

The woman was transferred from El Hassani Hospital in Nador in coordination with the emergency medical service (SAMU-05).

When she arrived at the university hospital, the woman received the medical care reserved for pregnant women who test positive for the coronavirus.

The woman underwent all the “necessary medical examinations and started receiving the treatment approved by the Ministry of Health,” the statement said.

The delivery took place by caesarean section on April 9 in a surgical complex dedicated exclusively to pregnant women affected by the coronavirus.

The mother’s health is stable and she is currently undergoing treatment.

The newborn baby, who was delivered in “good conditions,” is in “good health.” Tests confirmed that the baby was not contaminated by the virus.

Mohammed VI University Hospital in Oujda emphasized its determination to continue to work in coordination with all medical facilities in the region to deal with the pandemic and provide medical care for people affected with COVID-19.

The Oriental region of eastern Morocco has confirmed 108 COVID-19 cases. The total number of recorded infections in Morocco is 1,746,including 196 recoveries and 120 deaths.

On Sunday, April 12 a three-month-old baby girl left a hospital in Fez after recovering from the virus.

The girl was the youngest coronavirus patient in Morocco to date.