Police Dismantle International Drug Network in Nador, Seize 770 kg of Hashish

Rabat – The National Brigade of the Judicial Police (BNPJ) arrested on the evening of April 12 in Nador four individuals, including a woman, a man with a criminal record, and a Spanish national living in Morocco without authorization, for their alleged links to an international drug trade criminal network.

The arrest operation was conducted in coordination with the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

“The suspects were arrested during a security operation, carried out at Boukana beach in the Beni Ansar region near Nador, attempting to traffic 770 kg of Chira, packed in 52 packages to facilitate transport by sea,” said the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) in a statement.

Police searched relevant sites and seized two boats, five marine engines, 42 40-liter jerry cans, MAD 74 million ($7.2 million), three motorcycles without license plates, and four cars with suspected forged license plates, DGSN added.

The search operations also uncovered navigation equipment, bottles of alcohol, vests, water pumps, and maintenance equipment.

The suspects were placed in police custody for further investigation to identify their accomplices as well as to examine the ramifications of the criminal network at national and international levels.