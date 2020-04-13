King Mohammed VI Proposes Joint African COVID-19 Response

The King discussed COVID-19 management and response on a continental level with the presidents of Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI held high-level talks with the President of Cote D’Ivoire Alassane Dramane Ouattara and the President of Senegal Macky Sall today, April 13.

The phone conversations focused on the alarming evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent and its potential socio-economic impacts on African countries.

King Mohammed VI proposed an African leaders initiative aimed at establishing an operational framework to accompany African countries in their various phases of managing the pandemic.

“This is a pragmatic and action-oriented initiative, enabling the sharing of experiences and best practices to address the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic,” reads a statement from the royal cabinet.

The King has long advocated for developing cooperation between the African states, known as the South-South cooperation, making it a major pillar of foreign policy.

Since his accession to the throne on July 23, 1999, King Mohammed has made 50 visits to African countries, resulting in 1,000 agreements.

Morocco’s efforts under South-South cooperation are aimed at exchanging experience and knowledge transfer between the Global North and South to achieve economical and societal growth.