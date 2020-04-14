Morocco Confirms 75 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,838

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 75 new COVID-19 cases. With the new reported infections, Morocco has a total of 1,838 cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. on April 14.

The ministry has confirmed zero deaths and seven new recoveries between 6 p.m. on April 13 and 10 a.m. today. The death toll remains at 126, while the number of recoveries reached 210.

The country’s total number of suspected cases that tested negative for COVID-19 reached 7,771 as of today.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains the most affected by the pandemic, followed by Marrakech-Safi, Fez-Meknes, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

Director of epidemiology at the Moroccan Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi said on April 12 that health experts were expecting the current situation, explaining that the increase in the number of cases was not a surprise.

El Youbi, who has been giving live updates about the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco, said the country’s health authorities have been preparing for its emergence in Morocco since the pandemic appeared in Hubei, China.

He reassured citizens that the country is still in the second phase of the virus, warning citizens of the importance of the preventive measures in place to control the situation.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani on April 13 expressed satisfaction, emphasizing that Morocco’s measures yield fruits so far.

Morocco has been in a state of emergency since March 20. The lockdown is due to end on April 20, but it remains to be seen whether Morocco will extend the confinement period like other countries, such as Saudi Arabia and France, have done.