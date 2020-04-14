Morocco’s HCP Publishes Studies’ Data Online for Public Access

The HCP is a public institution dedicated to performing socio-economic statistical studies on the Moroccan population.

Rabat – Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) is making available online a series of data related to its surveys and studies, including methodologies, nomenclatures, and geographic codes.

The data is available on the institution’s website, www.hcp.ma, revealed a press release issued on Tuesday, April 14.

The HCP started sharing data from surveys and censuses in 2019, in compliance with confidentiality of individual data.

The website already includes data files from the 2014 general population and housing census. The files present the demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and environmental characteristics relating to a sample of over 3.5 million individuals from 798,000 households.

The data, uploaded in May 2019, includes information at the provincial, regional, and national levels.

In November 2019, the HCP also published data from the national survey on household consumption and spending. The survey focused on households’ annual spending on various items, as well as the surveyed sample’s demographic and socio-economic characteristics.

The commission is planning to publish more in-depth data on recent surveys and studies in the coming weeks.

The publication of detailed data aims to offer researchers, scientists, policy makers, and economic and social actors the opportunity to analyze the data according to their needs.

To facilitate the manipulation and use of the data, the HCP also published technical documentation, including questionnaires, variable dictionaries, and the terminology used. The documentation is available in SPSS, Stata, and text format, allowing its use in any data processing system.

The HCP is subject to Law 370-67 regarding statistical studies and Law 09-08 relating to “the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data” and to the “fundamental principles of official statistics” decreed by the UN, recalled the press release.

Therefore, the commission is responsible for protecting the survey respondents from any risk of being identified, the document assures.