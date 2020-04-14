Innovation Week in Africa to Run September 8-12 in Rabat

The event will be held in parallel with the Virustop contest 2020, a competition featuring distinguished ideas and scalable solutions to combat the spread of diseases.

Rabat – The organizers of Innovation Week in Africa (IWA) announced on Monday that Rabat will host the event from September 8-12.

The five-day event provides opportunities for individual inventors, innovative companies, universities, and scientific research centers to showcase their creativity and innovative ability.

Interested parties will be able to participate in the event remotely.

Participants and attendees will also have the opportunity to attend an exceptional competition, the Virustop contest 2020, which will run alongside IWA.

The Virustop contest 2020 will feature distinguished ideas and scalable solutions to fight the spread of diseases.

All participants will have the opportunity to promote and commercialize their inventions through the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) global network.

In addition to a chance to promote their inventions, numerous awards await the competition’s winners.

Organizers invited potential candidates to submit their participation requests online before June 30.

The IWA is organized by the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI) and the OFEED Association, under the patronage of IFIA.

The event has many renowned Moroccan partners, including scientific and entrepreneurial institutions, engineering schools and universities, many high-ranked government authorities, and financial institutions.