US Approves Morocco’s $68 Million Purchase Request for 10 Air Missiles

The country’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency described Morocco as a major force that continues to maintain the political stability and economy in North Africa.

Rabat – The US State Department has approved Morocco’s military request to purchase ten air launched missiles and other military equipment for an estimated cost of $62 million.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the news on April 14 in a statement, saying that it delivered the “required certification for notifying Congress of this possible sale today.”

The DSCA added that Morocco requested to buy 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II Air Launched missiles.

The statement explained that Morocco seeks to use the missiles on its “F-16, multi-role fighter aircraft to enhance its capabilities in effective defense of critical sea-lanes. Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.”

The North African country, which has been seeking to strengthen its military system, also requested the purchase of spare and repair parts, containers, as well as support and test equipment.

The country also seeks personnel training and training equipment.

The purchase sale includes Morocco’s request for expertise from the US government and contractor “representatives’ technical assistance, engineering and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support.”

The DSCA statement explained that the sale seeks to support US foreign policy and national security through assisting the improved security of a major non-NATO ally.

The DSCA described Morocco as a major partner that continues to be “an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.”

Morocco is one of the strongest US allies in North Africa and one of its most reliable partners in the fight against terrorism.

The sale, added DSCA, also intends to assist boosting the “Moroccan Air Force’s maritime partnership potential and align its capabilities with existing regional baselines.”

The new military sale will further strengthen the continuous military cooperation between Morocco and the US. The Trump administration continues to be Morocco’s main arms supplier.

Morocco received 62% of arms purchases between 2014 and 2018 from the US, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

In March, the US State Department approved another request from Morocco to purchase 25 armored vehicles from the DSCA, for $240 million.

The 25 armored vehicles (Hercules M88A2) are recovery units for tanks.