Moroccan Startup Invents Automatic Ventilator to Treat COVID-19 Patients

The invention is part of the collaborative effort of Moroccan scientists and engineers to help their country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Moroccan startup company STM Loop and researchers from the Faculty of Science and Technology in Tangier (FST Tangier) have invented a new automatic ventilator model to help doctors treat COVID-19 patients, M24TV reported today, April 15.

The automatic ventilator includes an intelligent program that determines the optimal level of air pressure and volume. The system also gives doctors the ability to control the variables as necessary.

Moroccan company OK Design is also collaborating with the inventors to manufacture the device on a large scale.

The invention is composed of certified components that are available in the Moroccan market, said Mustapha Ziyani, a professor of computer science at FST Tangier.

STM Loop and FST Tangier researchers designed the automatic ventilator in record time and it is now fully functional, said Alaa El Moudni, one of the founders of STM Loop.

The Moroccan student engineer and researcher at the Institute of Technology in Illinois in the US added that the cost of the ventilator will not exceed MAD 2,000 ($200).

The relatively low cost of the invention and availability of its components will allow for the production of 20 to 50 units per day.

The invention is based on an already certified medical instrument tested by doctors and medical experts. El Moudni and his team only added a mechanical system to the device to make it function autonomously.

Therefore, OK Design can start producing the invention very soon, without waiting for further certification.

The manager of OK Design, Youssef El Rahmani, affirmed that “his company automatically answered the invitation to participate in the project.”

“The materials used respect the standards of hygiene and safety and are easy to disinfect and sterilize,” he added.

The new automatic ventilator is one of many innovations by Moroccan engineers and scientists contributing to the national efforts to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Morocco.

Earlier this month, a group of students from the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences developed three medical inventions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Moroccan inventor Hamid El Mouden also created a ventilator machine to assist the breathing of COVID-19 patients.

Another Moroccan named Abdallah Ayache invented a cylindrical-shaped portal that sprays disinfecting products on people who go through it. The machine can be used in airports, supermarkets, hospitals, public administrations, and workplaces.