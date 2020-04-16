Moroccan Startup Uses Drones Designed to Disinfect Streets From COVID-19

The innovative solution allows for the disinfection of large public spaces in record times.

Rabat – Moroccan startup Farasha Systems has launched an innovative disinfection campaign that uses drones, as part of the national solidarity effort in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The startup organized a disinfection mission in Harhoura, near Rabat, on Thursday, April 16, with the participation of elected officials.

Farasha Systems, specialized in operating drones in several applications, used their drones to spray sanitary disinfectants on the streets of Harhoura.

Disinfection by drones requires less time and manpower than manual disinfection.

The startup has developed a spraying system that allows for the disinfection of public spaces while respecting health and safety standards, thanks to its equipped cameras and thermal detectors.

“To fight the spread of COVID-19, we decided to deploy our drones, our knowledge, and our technology for the benefit of local authorities to disinfect public places,” said Farasha Systems founder Abderahman Kriouile.

The “spray drone” allows for a great increase in the capacity of disinfection, especially in vast open spaces, such as parks, parking lots, and boulevards, he added.

The new disinfection method should be generalized during the COVID-19 crisis, suggested Kriouile.

#farashaagainstcovid19 A beautiful story in the making… CONTACTEZ-NOUS POUR TOUS VOS BESOINS DE DESINFECTION SUR:

Tél : +212 661 317273

E-mail : inspection@Farasha.net #moroccantech #farashainaction #innovation #against #covid19 Posted by Farasha on Monday, 6 April 2020

In addition to the disinfection drone, the company presented a drone equipped with precise thermal detectors. The drone allows the detection of suspected COVID-19 cases from afar, based on body temperature.

Farasha Systems, founded in 2014, offers innovative maintenance services using drones and artificial intelligence. The applications of their solutions work in several fields, including surveillance, agriculture, and industry.

The startup is one of many that answered the national call of duty and contributed, each in their own field of expertise, to Morocco’s fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 15, Moroccan startup STM Loop presented an automatic ventilator to help doctors treat COVID-19 patients.

The invention, developed in collaboration with researchers from the Faculty of Science and Technology in Tangier and the company OK Design, includes an intelligent program that determines the optimal level of air pressure and volume for each patient.

All components of the invention are certified and available in the Moroccan market, which will allow for the production of 20 to 50 units per day.