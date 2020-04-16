Police Seize 1.7 Tons of Cannabis Resin in Eastern Morocco

In 2019, Moroccan security services seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

Rabat – The judiciary police of Zagora, approximately 350 kilometers southeast of Marrakech, have arrested three individuals for their alleged links with a criminal network and seized nearly 1.7 tons of cannabis resin.

The arrest operation took place on Thursday, April 16, based on precise information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), revealed a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

#حالة_الطوارئ_الصحية: حجز طن و691 كيلوغراما من مخدر الشيرا بمدينة زاكورة، وتوقيف ثلاثة أشخاص يشتبه في ارتباطهم بشبكة إجرامية تنشط في الاتجار الدولي في المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية. pic.twitter.com/XCJoMoO7hC — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) April 16, 2020

Police apprehended a first suspect at the entrance to Zagora aboard a truck carrying 62 packs of drugs. The packs contained 1,691 kilograms of cannabis resin.

Investigations following the first arrest led to the arrest of two more suspects in the rural commune of Tinfou, 40 kilometers south of Zagora, where the first suspect was planning to deliver the drugs.

Following the arrests, authorities confiscated the truck used for transportation, a car, and a total of MAD 550,000 ($55,000) in cash, suspected of resulting from drug trafficking operations.

The suspects will remain in custody pending investigations to determine the detailed circumstances of their criminal acts.

The drug bust was a joint effort between DGST and its overseeing organization, DGSN. The two security organizations coordinate operations regularly to combat crimes, including drug trafficking.

In 2019, police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives, according to the latest statistics from DGSN.

Authorities also seized large quantities of hard drugs in 2019, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.

While cannabis and its derivatives remain the most common illegal drugs in Morocco, MDMA pills are the most trafficked hard drugs, with 974,983 tablets seized in 2019.