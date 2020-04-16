Moroccan Medical School Develops Individual Disinfection Tunnel

The invention is part of national efforts to express solidarity and support amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Rabat – The Hassan II Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Casablanca announced today, April 16, that it developed a prototype of an individual disinfection tunnel called “AMANWAY.”

In a statement, the medical school explained that the disinfecting tunnel equipment aims to help Morocco prepare for the end of confinement.

The medical school said it developed the disinfection tunnel with the help of scientific experts, along with the BG Partners industrial company and the Moroccan Society of Hospital Hygiene (SMHH).

As individuals pass through the AMANWAY disinfection tunnel, a system diffuses disinfectant products onto the user.

The Moroccan medical school said its team carried out several research projects to ensure “optimal efficiency of this equipment,” examining design parameters of the machine such as shape, size, and the nature of the materials used.

The disinfection tunnel and its sanitizing products meet mechanical, electrical, composite, chemical, and bacteriological standards.

“The equipment is suitable and adaptable for various environments such as hospitals, administrations, hypermarkets, sports complexes, hotels, residences, businesses,” the school’s statement added.

The AMANWAY project invited several researchers and engineers from different fields to suggest means to facilitate an appropriate transition after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb already recommended the state to extend the nationwide lockdown, currently scheduled to end on April 20.

Morocco has confirmed 2,283 COVID-19 cases, including 249 recoveries and 130 deaths as of 6 p.m. on April 16.