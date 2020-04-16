COVID-19 Pandemic Cancels 2020 Marrakech du Rire Comedy Festival

The event is the largest comedy festival in the Francophone world.

Rabat – French-Moroccan comedian Jamel Debbouze has announced the cancellation of the 10th Marrakech du Rire Festival (Marrakech of Laughter), initially scheduled from June 9 to 14, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debbouze, the founder of the festival, made the announcement today, April 16, on Twitter.

“Faced with too many uncertainties related to [COVID-19] and an impossibility of preparing the festival in good conditions, it is with great regret that we are forced to cancel the edition of June 2020,” Debbouze wrote.

“Believe me, we will meet again in June 2021 and we will celebrate together the [10th anniversary] of Marrakech du Rire,” he continued.

“Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Stay home,” Debbouze encouraged his followers.

The Marrakech du Rire Festival, first organized in 2011, is an annual event that brings together some of the most talented Francophone comedians and humorists to Morocco’s tourism capital.

The festival includes shows in French and in Arabic to attract both foreign tourists and locals.

The shows take place in several venues across Marrakech, including the Royal Theater, the French Institute, the El-Badii Palace, and Dar Attakafa (House of Culture).

MDR 2019 : le best of En attendant la 10e édition du Festival l’année prochaine, voici le best of de l’édition de 2019 Posted by Marrakech Du Rire on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Marrakech du Rire is the largest comedy festival in the French-speaking world. Since 2011, the festival has attracted more than 550,000 visitors and over 70 million viewers on television.

According to the festival’s website, the estimated annual organization budget is approximately €3 million.