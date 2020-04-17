Morocco Confirms 245 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises to 2,528

Approximately 9,995 suspected cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 245 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,528 as of April 17 at 10 a.m.

The ministry also reported 24 more recoveries, bringing the total of people who have recovered to 273 since the outbreak began.

The country also reported three new fatalities. The total number of deaths reached 133.

In the last few days, Morocco has reported much lower rates of fatalities compared to earlier in the outbreak. Earlier last week, 10 people were dying every day. But on Tuesday, April 14, no one died of the virus, and the numbers have remained three or fewer per day since.

The number of cases, however, is on the rise. Thursday, April 16, marked the highest number of cases, more than double the previous daily high. The ministry announced 259 cases between 6 p.m. on April 15 and 6 p.m. on April 17.

With 245 new cases this morning, Friday may mark the new daily high in number of cases.

The ministry also announced that 9,995 suspected cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus since its outbreak in Morocco on March 2.

The Moroccan government has been implementing numerous measures to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.

Along with other measures, Morocco imposed a lockdown as part of a state of emergency on March 20.

The lockdown will end on April 20 if the government does not decided to extend the state of emergency before then.

The weekly government council will meet today. It remains to be seen whether the cabinet will announce an extension to the state of emergency.

Earlier this week, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb warned that the country has not won the COVID-19 battle yet.

Ait Taleb also recommended an extension to the lockdown in Morocco to contain the virus.