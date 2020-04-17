Morocco Arrests Thousands More for Defying State of Emergency

Security services have carried out 38,763 arrests for violations since the launch of the state of emergency.

Rabat – Morocco’s police arrested another 2,715 people in 24 hours for defying the state of emergency in place to contain COVID-19, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported yesterday.

Of the arrestees, police took 1,530 into custody for preliminary inquiries.

The other suspects were subject to “investigation procedures,” a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on April 16.

The DGSN said that since the declaration of a state of emergency on March 20, police have arrested a total of 38,763 people.

The cities of Casablanca, Rabat, and Kenitra faced the majority of the arrests. The three cities saw the arrest of 5,549, 5,122, and 4,393 people, respectively.

In Oujda, police have arrested 3,669 people, while in Marrakech police have arrested 3,508.

Police arrested 2,968 in Agadir, 2,574 in Sale, 1,704 in Meknes, 1,458 in Beni Mellal, 1,260 in Fez, 972 in El Jadida, and 893 in Tetouan.

Even Morocco’s smaller cities have seen hundreds of arrests for violating the state of emergency. Security services arrested 795 in Ouarzazate, 618 in Laayoune, 557 in Errachidia, 379 in Safi, 323 in Taza, and 152 in Al Hoceima.

The DGSN promises that its services will intensify their operations in cities, emphasizing the directorate’s determination to strictly enforce the state of emergency.

Morocco has confirmed 2,528 COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on April 17, including 273 recoveries and 133 deaths.

Approximately 9,995 suspected cases have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco. The Ministry of Health detected the first case of the virus on March 2