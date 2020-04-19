Escape Lockdown Doldrums With 3 Fantasy and Science Fiction Books

Reading provides a perfect escape from the realities of the coronavirus epidemic. Nothing is better than getting lost in a book you can’t put down, enjoying it in the solitude of your home.

Being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic isn’t easy. It has the potential to become boring, unproductive and maybe even a little bit lonely. It’s also easy to fall into the trap of not being efficient with your time.

But being under lockdown can still be meaningful and productive, without technology, YouTube, and phone games.

Even though being stuck at home isn’t always fun, it’s important to remain positive and make the most out of the situation.

As opposed to seeing it as something negative, I view lockdown as an opportunity. There is no better time than now to get back into literature. In my opinion, it’s the perfect time to start reading again.

So that’s exactly what I’m planning on doing, and I hope you’ll do the same.

To kick off your return to literature, here are three of my favorite fantasy and science fiction books. Each of these books are page-turners, and you’ll have a hard time putting them down.

Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card

When I first read this famous sci-fi novel I couldn’t put it down. The chapters seemed to bleed into one another as I eagerly turned its pages. “Ender’s Game” is incredibly well-written, imaginative, enthralling and one of the best books I’ve ever read.

“Ender’s Game” takes place in the year 2086 and tells the story of Ender Wiggins. Ender is sent to a military academy in Earth’s orbit, where he’s trained to become a soldier. Ender, along with a group of other teenagers, is prepared to fight an alien race known as “Buggers.”

Ender is assigned a special teacher, who helps him to become a military commander. As a commander, Ender plays a crucial role in an invasion of the alien home worlds.

“Ender’s Game” drew me in from the beginning with its fantastic plot and interesting characters. These elements of the book, along with its detailed descriptions, are what make it truly a page-turner.

This novel is full of intense action and unexpected moments. The driving plot is unpredictable, taking numerous twists and turns. As a reader, I constantly wondered what would happen next.

“Ender’s Game” is full of unique characters, each with their own personalities. This adds to the depth of the novel. Throughout the book, the reader is introduced to a variety of characters including Ender’s family, his friends at the military academy, people of military authority and the queen of the alien species.

I would recommend “Ender’s Game” to anybody, not just fans of science fiction books. It’s an incredible book and I think most people would enjoy reading it.

Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin

The first “Game of Thrones” book is a tale of epic proportions. This lengthy novel is immersive in every sense of the word. Filled to the brim with rich descriptions, deep characters, and epic battles, “Game of Thrones” transports the reader into a whole new world.

This novel has a very intricate plot, weaving between a multitude of different events. The story takes place in the land of Westeros, where seven kingdoms are each ruled by seven different kings.

These kingdoms fight over the Iron Throne, which commands control over all of Westeros. Betrayal, truces, and numerous adventures occur as a result of this constant power struggle.

The characters in “Game of Thrones” feel like real people. No other book I’ve ever read has had such vivid characters. I was amazed at their complexity, personalities, and connection to the plot.

The way George R. R. Martin is able to shape the characters and describe their motives is incredible. In a way, this sucks the reader deeper into a fantastical world, full of knights, dragons, betrayal, and bloody battles.

I really enjoyed how this novel was written. Each chapter in “Game of Thrones” focuses on a different character, helping to establish their unique personalities. As a reader, I loved this because it added so much more depth to each character. The novel constantly switches between the perspectives of nine different characters.

The description in “Game of Thrones” is another reason this book is incredible. Each description is very detailed, and key in bringing the story to life. These frequent descriptions give another layer to the writing.

Be prepared—the novel is quite lengthy, close to 1,000 pages long, and is full of brutal violence and other explicit content. If you’re sensitive to this type of content, I would definitely take this into consideration.

If you’re looking for an immersive fantasy novel, I fully recommend “Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Artemis by Andy Weir

Just like the previous two novels, “Artemis” is incredibly hard to put down. From the first page onward, this novel had me hooked.

“Artemis” takes place in the 2080s in a city on the moon. The novel follows the life of a porter and smuggler on the moon base. The smuggler, Jasmine Bashara, gets caught up in a conspiracy for the control of Artemis, the moon city.

This novel felt very realistic to me, mainly because the author uses real science throughout the book. While being a fictional story, all of the science in “Artemis” is factually accurate and grounded in reality.

To me, this aspect of the book really made it stand out. I loved the way the author described the science of the city, especially in particular sections. This was smoothly interwoven into the text, making this fictional story even more believable.

I highly recommend “Artemis” to any book lover. You will find this science fiction book both entertaining and riveting.

If you love fantasy and science fiction books or want to further explore these genres, I think you would find these three books both engrossing and exciting.

Reading provides a perfect escape from the realities of the coronavirus epidemic. Nothing is better than getting lost in a book you can’t put down, enjoying it in the solitude of your home.

For me personally, reading has also always been grounding. In times of high stress and anxiety, novels have become my source of relief and happiness. A book can be especially nice when you’re curled up in a blanket with a cup of hot tea.

Instead of turning on your favorite TV show or watching a movie, try giving one of these three novels a read. Who knows—maybe you’ll rediscover your long lost love of literature.