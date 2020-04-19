Convert Your Lockdown Time Into a Future Passport for Employment

Now is your time to prepare for life after lockdown and stay one step ahead when everything returns to normal.

Rabat – It is well known that finding a job is no easy task in “normal” times. Now imagine how difficult it would be with this current economic environment that has been shattered by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact we are experiencing with the national health emergency is evident all around us. Most businesses in various industries have been affected and the employees are consequently seeing their jobs in jeopardy, hanging by a thread. This has resulted in unprecedented unemployment figures with social security allowances as the only available income for many.

People who have the privilege of working remotely and those who are temporarily unemployed have in their hands a priceless commodity called “time”—time to self-develop, time to get in shape, time to get after those resolutions that have been put on the back burner. It is time to look for new opportunities to upgrade competencies, aptitudes, and skills.

Sooner or later, the job market will be reactivated. Now is your time to prepare for it and stay one step ahead when everything is back to normal.

In an ideal world, instead of wondering what we are good at, we would first ask ourselves what we like the most. But the reality is that the job market is constantly evolving and only a select few will be lucky enough to clinch their dream job with the right compensation and benefits.

In a more objective way, start by making a self SWOT assessment: An analysis of weaknesses, threats, strengths, and opportunities, using self-criticism from you and the people you trust to obtain the most accurate results possible.

With a lot of free e-learning courses, webinars, certificates, and conferences like Linkedin learning, edX, and TEDx to name a few, everyone now has access to plenty of resources to learn and discover something new. It is time to work on a better version of yourself and pursue your dreams with a tailored professional development plan.

But let’s not forget our holistic healing during this confinement period. A great action to take on is to put personal health as a priority by expanding your mind, body, and soul. Eating healthy, following an exercise routine, and respecting your regular sleeping time are indeed great habits during the lockdown.

One should also “choose” the kind of information or news they consume to help filter any negative thoughts or uncomfortable emotions, and help achieve a positive mindset.

Going through hard and uncertain times will bring the true essence of a person. Therefore, recruiters will not hesitate to ask more about what was done during this confinement, the attitude with which it was handled, and the lesson learned from it.

What have you done during the confinement? Prepare yourself because it is a question that you will be asked by recruiters in your next job interview. Think twice about your answer—maybe it will be decisive for your future.